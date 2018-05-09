Philanthropy apparently only extends so far.

Monica Lewinsky tweeted her displeasure at a magazine this afternoon at being “uninvited” to an event after former President Bill Clinton decided to attend.

“Dear world: please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and — then after I’ve accepted — uninvite me because Bill Clinton then decided to attend/was invited. It’s 2018. Emily Post would def not approve,” Lewinsky wrote on Twitter. “p.s. …and definitely, please don’t try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag,” she continued in a follow-up tweet.

Although Lewinsky did not specify which magazine had rescinded her invitation, it was an apparent reference to Town & Country, whose Philanthropy Summit was held at the Hearst Tower today. Clinton introduced the Parkland antigun activists, who appeared on one of this month’s covers, during a previously undisclosed headline panel at the event.

Hearst did not respond to a request for comment.

It is safe to assume that Lewinsky, who recently wrote an essay for Vanity Fair reflecting on her affair with Clinton in light of the #MeToo movement, will not be writing an article for the unnamed magazine anytime soon.