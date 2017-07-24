LONDON – Some marquee names from the British beauty industry are set to join the new masthead at British Vogue under editor Edward Enninful, who has also made more editorial appointments.

Make-up artist Pat McGrath has been named beauty editor-at-large, while Val Garland, Sam McKnight, Guido Palau and Charlotte Tilbury will all join as contributing beauty editors.

“I’m really excited to see my vision for the British Vogue team come to fruition. I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone on forthcoming issues,” said Enninful, who takes up his post in August.

Enninful has also been tapping former colleagues from W, including Johan Svensson, who has been named creative director. Formerly design director of W, Svensson was also previously art director of Vogue Paris. Former Vogue staffer and W photography director Caroline Wolff has been named editor-at-large.

Adwoa Aboah, the model and founder of the online platform Gurls Talk, has been named contributing editor. She will join fellow models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, who will hold the same title. As reported, the English film director, producer, screenwriter and video artist Steve McQueen has been named contributing editor.

On the fashion desk, Poppy Kain will become senior fashion editor. Kain has worked on campaigns for Peter Pilotto, Stella McCartney and Marc Jacobs and catwalk shows for Anya Hindmarch, Marc by Marc and Jonathan Saunders. She has also done editorial work for Dazed and Confused, Arena Homme+, i-D, W and the New York Times Magazine.

Jack Borkett has been named fashion editor, while Kate Phelan will remain senior contributing fashion editor. She was co-fashion director of British Vogue before becoming creative director of Topshop in 2011.

Contributing fashion editors will include Jane How, Joe McKenna, Max Pearmain, Clare Richardson, Sarah Richardson and Marie-Amélie Sauvé. Josie Hall has been named senior fashion assistant.

As for the written word, Claudia Croft has been named acting fashion features director. Formerly fashion editor at The Sunday Times of London and head of fashion at its weekend Style supplement, Croft will be covering for Sarah Harris while she is on maternity leave.

Olivia Singer has been named executive fashion news editor. She joins from AnOther magazine, where she was fashion and beauty features director.

Anders Madsen, who worked for i-D Magazine and Vice as fashion features director, has been named fashion critic.

On the beauty desk, Jessica Diner will return to British Vogue as beauty and lifestyle director. Previously she was content and creative director at Birchbox U.K., and before that she was in the beauty and health department as beauty and health editor.

