The 52nd annual National Magazine Awards kicked off Tuesday over lunch at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Hosted by Lester Holt, anchor of “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC,” the event drew the magazine industry’s stalwarts and newcomers alike, who were all vying for the coveted Ellie award in their given category.

Sixty-four media organizations were honored as finalists in 20 categories with 14 publications nabbing awards. Categories included Magazine of the Year, Best Feature Photography, Website, Design and General Excellence in a variety of categories such as Service and Lifestyle, News, Sports and Entertainment and Special Interest.

Mother Jones, the politically progressive, nonprofit-backed magazine headquartered in San Francisco, took home the big prize of Magazine of the Year, as well as an Ellie for Reporting for Shane Bauer’s investigative piece, “My Four Months as a Private Prison Guard.”

Other big winners included New York and The New York Times Magazine with three Ellies each. New York won the awards for Magazine Section, Video and Single-Topic Issue, bringing the title’s Ellie tally to 37 since Adam Moss was appointed editor in chief in 2004. The New York Times Magazine won Feature Writing, Essays & Criticism and Public Interest. The California Sunday Magazine grabbed two awards, one for Design and the other for Photography. First-time winners included Good for Personal Service; Huffington Post Highline for Multimedia, and Bill Keller’s The Marshall Project for General Excellence in the Literature, Science and Politics category. In a somewhat surprising turn, The New Yorker, a perennial winner of multiple Ellies, did not gain any wins, despite amassing five nominations this year.

A full list of award winners appears below:

General Excellence:

News, Sports and Entertainment

ESPN The Magazine

Service and Lifestyle

Bon Appétit

Special Interest

Modern Farmer

Literature, Science and Politics

The Marshall Project

Design

The California Sunday Magazine

Photography

The California Sunday Magazine

Feature Photography

Pacific Standard for “Adrift,” photographs by Francesco Zizola, July/August

Magazine Section

New York for “The Culture Pages”

Personal Service

Good for “What Can He Really Do? What Can We Do About It?,” Winter

Leisure Interests

Eater for “The Eater Guide to Paris,” by Eater Staff, October 19 at Eater.com

Single-Topic Issue

New York for “Eight Years in America,” October 3-16 print issue and nymag.com

Website

National Geographic

Multimedia

Huffington Post Highline for “The 21st Century Gold Rush,” by Malia Politzer and Emily Kassie, Dec. 21 at Highline.huffingtonpost.com

Video

New York With Narrative 4 for “Guns & Empathy,” Dec. 26 at nymag.com

Reporting

Mother Jones for “My Four Months as a Private Prison Guard,” by Shane Bauer, July-August print issue; June 23 at motherjones.com and YouTube.com

Feature Writing

The New York Times Magazine for “‘I Have No Choice but to Keep Looking,’” by Jennifer Percy, Aug. 2 at nytimes.com

Essays and Criticism

The New York Times Magazine for “David’s Ankles,” by Sam Anderson, Aug. 21

Columns and Commentary

Harper’s Magazine for three columns by Rebecca Solnit: “Bird in a Cage,” March, “The Ideology of Isolation,” July, and “Giantess,” September

Public Interest

The New York Times Magazine for “Worlds Apart,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, June 12

Magazine of the Year

Mother Jones