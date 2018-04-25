There’s been a changing of the guard at the editorial helm of Mr Porter in the U.S.

Chris Wallace, the one-time executive editor of Interview magazine, has been named U.S. editor of the men’s style site, effective April 30. He succeeds Dan Rookwood, who has joined Nike as senior director of global editorial content strategy, according to his LinkedIn page. Rookwood had been with Mr Porter for about four and a half years and left last month.

Wallace will be based in Mr Porter’s New York office and will be responsible for providing an American perspective to the company’s editorial and social content. This will include the weekly online magazine, The Journal; the bimonthly newspaper, The Mr Porter Post, and the company’s digital news feed, The Daily, which is sent out several times a day.

He will report to Adam Welch, Mr Porter’s editorial director, and Jeremy Langmead, content director.

Wallace had been executive editor of Interview from 2014 to 2017. In addition, for the past 15 years, he has done freelance writing, served as an essayist and editor covering pop culture for publications including The Paris Review Daily, The Atlantic and Guernica magazine.

“I’ve long admired Chris’ work and am excited for him to bring his expertise to bear on Mr Porter,” Welch said. “He and I will be working together to develop a new, exciting program of content to talk to audiences across the U.S. and I can’t wait to get started.”

Langmead added that because the U.S. is the company’s largest market, Wallace’s role “is a truly key one for the business.”

Wallace was born and raised in Los Angeles and currently lives in New York. He was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.

The London-based Mr Porter, which is owned by the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, launched in 2011 as an offshoot of the women’s site, Net-a-porter. In addition to its editorial work, the company also sells products from more than 300 high-end men’s and luxury brands including Saint Laurent, Prada, Gucci, Brunello Cucinelli and Ermenegildo Zegna. It tallies some 2.5 million monthly unique visitors and more than 25 million page views.