PARIS — For Kenzo’s fifth short film, creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim have tapped actress Natasha Lyonne — best known for her roles as Nicky in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and Jessica in the “American Pie” film series — to direct the brand’s fall 2017 campaign film.

Titled “Cabiria, Charity, Chastity”, it follows the titular character Chastity as she confronts her past in a burlesque universe. Featuring Lyonne as well as Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Greta Lee, James Ransone, Matt Lucas, Macaulay Culkin, Waris Ahluwalia and Leslie Odom Jr., it will premiere on the Kenzo web site on Sept. 1 as part of the brand’s fall ad campaign.

Campaign images by Danish photographer Casper Sejersen, acting as film teasers and posters, highlight the surreal mood of the upcoming short movie, in which Leon and Lim’s designs have been adapted for the silver screen by Madonna’s costumer designer of choice, Arianne Phillips.

First-time director Lyonne follows in the footsteps of Kenzo film alums Kahlil Joseph of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album fame, Carrie Brownstein, Sean Baker and Gregg Araki as the brand continues its exploration of the fashion film genre.