Last year’s presidential election is this year’s book.

NBC News execs and anchors gathered at The Pool in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night to toast MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, whose memoir of covering the Trump campaign hit shelves last week. “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History” recounts Tur’s years on the Trump trail, during which she became the subject of the improbable future President’s tweets, public scorn and an unwelcome kiss.

“This is a time to offer a rhyme for 2016, to keep in mind,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack told the crowd, which included NBC anchors such as Andrea Mitchell, Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie.

“To a lass with sass, a reporter’s reporter. When the news cycles got shorter and shorter,” Lack recited. “On the trail with Trump, he railed from the stump, taunting the Little Katy. No matter — smart, blunt, fierce, with her questions she did pierce the bully and all his blather. And one thing became especially clear to all of us who gathered here. We’re crazy in love with Lady Tur and there’s just nothing fake about her. So raise a glass to the unbelievable Katy Tur.”

Tur took the stage and thanked her NBC colleagues for contributing to the “stack of research and Trump logs and Trump reporting a foot-and-a-half high” and gave a nod to the competition.

“The only reason I was so terrified of losing the Trump beat was because the other Trump reporters, the other reporters in politics were amazing and they were incredible competition. I know that if I didn’t keep my game high, I would’ve lost that in a second,” she said.

