Adam Moss, editor in chief of New York Magazine, is breaking with tradition at this year’s Vulture Festival.

The somewhat reticent editor will take the stage to interview Sarah Jessica Parker during the event, which takes place at Milk Studios in New York from May 20 to 21. Although an editor interviewing a guest in front of an audience is standard today, this is the first time Moss has played this role. Making things somewhat more difficult is the fact that the editor got into a bike accident last week, which resulted in him shattering his hip.

“I don’t do it [public speaking]. There are a lot of people who are really good at it and it’s easy for them,” said Moss, who kidded about the strong painkillers he’s taking post-accident. “I agreed [to do it] before the drugs. I’m determined to hobble up there on crutches.”

Moss said he will ask Parker about her show “Divorce,” which got picked up for a second season, as well as “Sex and the City” and her experience growing up in New York City and being part of its cultural evolution in a way.

“She has traversed the city. She’s smart and really well-read,” the editor said, before turning to the Vulture Festival, which is in its fourth year. “It’s bigger and better. It’s Vulture come to life.”

The festival will include Stephen Colbert, who will be interviewed by Frank Rich, live podcast recordings of Comedy Bang! Bang!, 2 Dope Queens, Bitch Sesh and The Moment with Brian Koppelman, as well as a discussion with Aziz Ansari on his Netflix show “Master of None.” There will also be a screening of the film “Band Aid,” starring Fred Armisen, Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally, all of whom will take to the stage in a live band performance.

New York national affairs editor Gabriel Sherman will interview President Donald Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik, and Amber Tamblyn and will host a showcase of feminist writers as part of her Feminist as F*ck, a reading series that she co-created with Roxane Gay. Other big names participating in the festival include Kevin Bacon, Emmy Rossum, Chelsea Handler and Connie Britton.

Moss said there will also be experiential elements to the events, including a pajama brunch that is inspired by USA Network’s “Playing House.” The show’s stars, Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham will talk with Vulture senior editor Jesse David Fox. Guests are urged to wear pj’s and brunch cocktails and pastries will be served.

He noted that during the festival, guests can experience New York’s other verticals, Grub Street and The Strategist through food demos and pop-up shops. The point of this is to “take our journalism live,” the editor said, noting that the festival offers the opportunity to introduce the other verticals to the audience in a surprising way. While the Vulture Festival will expand to Los Angeles in November, Moss said there are plans to launch a festival for The Cut soon — although he’s staying quiet on those details.

“Most of these festivals are like, ‘So and so gets up to talk to so and so,’” he said, referring broadly to live media events. “We really believe our business is built on integrity and the special qualities of our brand. We don’t want to do something generic. That doesn’t work for us.”

A full lineup of the festival can be found here.

