Samantha Bee’s post- (or anti-, depending on how one looks at it) White House Correspondents’ party later this month has signed on some cohosts: New York Magazine and its pop culture site, Vulture, WWD has learned.

The decision comes as a handful of media outlets — including The New Yorker, Time Inc./People and Vanity Fair/Bloomberg — have canceled their splashy parties, eschewing the event which normally celebrates the White House press corps at a dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association in Washington D.C. But under the Trump Administration, who has limited press access and held a contentious relationship with the Fourth Estate, many journalists — not to mention the president himself — have decided to skip the dinner, which takes place on April 29.

Before all the cancellations, Bee, who hosts TBS’ “Full Frontal,” had unveiled plans to broadcast a sort of alternative dinner, which she dubbed “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” the same night. Bee’s event has quickly become the hot ticket for the weekend — and of course, with any good event, there needs to be a good party. Enter New York Media.

The somewhat iconoclastic media company, led by chief executive officer Pamela Wasserstein, decided to seize the opportunity and make a sort of debut during the weekend.

New York and Vulture will be throwing a bash with TBS for Bee at the rooftop of the W Hotel from 7 p.m. to midnight in downtown D.C., following the broadcast. According to the party invite, there will be special guest appearances by Posso and others. No word yet on who else is coming.

