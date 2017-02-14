New York Magazine is celebrating its 50th anniversary in very erudite fashion — with a book deal. Actually, it’s for four books. (Apparently, New York isn’t signing on to that whole ‘print is dead’ belief.)

The magazine has signed a deal with Simon & Schuster, which will publish the first of four books in November. The first book will launch a year-long celebration of New York’s 50th anniversary and will include a visual history of New York City as seen in the magazine’s pages through illustrations, cover images and photography, as well as stories from archives.

Each book will be devoted to themes, such as power, families and neighborhoods, and will include new material. The additional three books will publish at roughly yearly intervals following the anniversary volume, New York said.

“New York Magazine has produced some of the most exciting, vibrant and memorable journalism of our time,” said Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster. “Before there was such a thing as ‘viral’ stories, New York Magazine has started and defined the conversations we have about life in the city.”

Pam Wasserstein, New York Media’s chief executive officer, said the deal with Simon & Schuster marks both the start of the magazine’s anniversary celebrations as well as “the beginning of a larger program to translate New York’s unique perspective and authority into books.”

From its earliest days, New York has published such well-known journalists and authors as Tom Wolfe, Nora Ephron, Gail Sheehy and Jimmy Breslin, as well as recently recognized stories by Jonathan Chait, Rebecca Traister and Gabriel Sherman. Stories like “The Me Generation” contributed to the language while others from the title became “Saturday Night Fever” and the TV show “Taxi.” Text and visual selections from many of those and others will appear in the anniversary book.

World rights were acquired by Jofie Ferrari-Adler, executive editor at Simon & Schuster, through New York Media’s literary representative David Kuhn of Aevitas Creative Management.

“As editors, we already publish on the magazine page and in the digital universe, but we still sometimes feel as if certain stories demand more reach,” said David Haskell, New York Media’s editor for business and strategy. “This partnership with Simon & Schuster allows us to launch big projects knowing that they might have a future in the sturdy and tactile medium of the big, ambitious book.”