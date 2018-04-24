The Cut is expanding into branded merchandise. New York magazine’s female-focused site launched a T-shirt line through Amazon on Tuesday which features of-the-moment headlines and viral quotes from stories (think “Millennial Pink”).

“We sat around in my office and decided what made us laugh and what would make a funny T-shirt. Really it was like The Cut staff saying, ‘Yeah, I’d wear that,'” The Cut’s editor in chief Stella Bugbee said. The initial run of 32 shirts, which are modeled on the quote cards the brand posts on Instagram, includes phrases in the magazine’s signature font like “My other shirt is a caftan,” “Married mom looking for love at Balthazar,” “I bit Beyoncé,” and “What do Jared and Ivanka do all day?”

New additions of wearable content, which run for $25 a pop, will be added weekly “so it capitalizes on whatever people are talking about or joking about in a given week and makes a little ephemeral record of that,” Bugbee explained.

But this T-shirt line is not meant to be a key part of the magazine’s business strategy. “The headlines are a core part of The Cut brand and [the T-shirts are about] giving people a chance to take them out of context and take them out into the world,” Bugbee said. “They are meant to be playful and funny and silly. They are not permanent, they are very ephemeral. And that’s the point.”

Still, she isn’t ruling out expanding into other categories of merchandise like tote bags, mugs — and even bumper stickers (although they, presumably, would be cheaper than a $25 T-shirt).

