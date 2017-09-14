Page Six is coming to the small screen…for real, this time.

“It’s not just celebrity and entertainment gossip. It’s more than that. It’s what are people whispering about in the halls of power, what do the ceo’s and their doormen know that nobody else knows, what’s happening behind the velvet rope at amazing night clubs or on movie sets,” New York Post chief executive officer and publisher Jesse Angelo said.

The New York Post, together with the production company Endemol Shine North America, celebrated the launch of Page Six TV on Wednesday night with a premiere party at the rooftop bar of the still-under construction Moxy Times Square hotel near New York’s Penn Station. The hotel is owned by the Tao Group, who Angelo noted has been friends of Page Six since Paris Hilton was “dancing on banquettes.”

Media types including Hoda Kotb and the Post’s longtime gossip columnist Richard Johnson mingled over cocktails named for the show’s cohosts: Page Six reporter Carlos Greer, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, actor and comedian John Fugelsang, and co-host of Bravo’s Fashion Queens Bevy Smith.

The show spun out of the New York Post’s gossip page, will make its debut nationwide on Fox TV Stations on Sept. 18. This is a reunion of sorts for the former corporate siblings Fox TV Stations and the New York Post, which were spun into two parts of two companies in 2013.

“We really want to make what I call a virtuous circle between the television show, the digital and social platforms and the print. All three of them work together, they are talking all day long, they are passing story lists back and forth,” Angelo added.

Asked if the show is late to the game that TMZ has been playing since its behind-the-scenes reality show made its debut a decade ago, Angelo noted that TMZ acts as a lead-in to Page Six TV in various markets.

“It’s not about competition, it’s about creating something that is different and appeals to consumers,” he said.

