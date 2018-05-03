The New York Times Co. started off the year with increased profits, driven by “strong” revenues from digital subscribers and even a boost in print.

The newspaper tallied an operating profit of $34.1 million, an increase of 22 percent, compared to the same quarter last year, on total revenue of $413.9 million, a 3.6 percent increase. Revenues from subscriptions increased 7.5 percent during the quarter, while advertising revenue fell 3.4 percent. That dip was led by a 6 percent decrease in digital ads, which fell to $46.7 million, coupled with a 1.8 percent dip in print ads. Nevertheless, the first quarter was the best for print advertising The Times has had since 2015.

The decline in digital ads reflects “a continued decrease in traditional website display advertising, which more than offset increases in revenue from smartphone advertising,” the company said

Operating costs increased 2.5 percent during the quarter to $378 million, mainly due to increased compensation, but the company said that was “partially offset” by a decrease in print production

But subscriptions made up the difference. The Times saw a big boost in paying digital-only readers, which rose by 139,000, or 25.5 percent, during the quarter to about 2.78 million in total. Of those new subscribers, 99,000 signed up for news, and the rest for digital products like the Cooking and Crossword sections.

Mark Thompson, The Times’ president and chief executive officer, attributed the rise in subscriptions to “the strong demand for the high quality, independent journalism that The Times produces.”

“We’re seeing good retention of new cohorts of subscribers and continue to believe there is a big opportunity to further grow this increasingly important part of our business,” Thompson added. “Subscription revenues accounted for nearly two-thirds of the company’s revenues and, as we continue to adapt our subscription model and introduce new products, we expect that trend to continue.”

While the first quarter ended on a good note, the results come as The Times continues to deal with sexual harassment issues within its newsroom. This week, The Times Metro editor Wendell Jamieson, who’d been at the paper for 18 years, abruptly resigned over what he reportedly and vaguely described in a memo as “mistakes.” Times staff have since reported that Jamieson was accused by at least three women of “inappropriate behavior.” Another Times staffer, White House reporter Glenn thrush, faced varying allegations of work misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo/Time’s Up movement The Times galvanized with its initial story on decades of harassment and assault by film producer and studio head Harvey Weinstein. Thrush was suspended last year but has since returned to work.

As for digital advertising, Thompson attributed the decrease in digital to “the lumpiness of our strategic partnership business,” along with the fact that size of The Times audience “did not quite reach the peaks of the immediate post-election and inauguration period” of last year.

Looking ahead, Thompson added that digital advertising revenue is expected to be down again next quarter, by a percentage in the low-teens, but he sees a return to growth by the third quarter of this year. Subscriptions, on the other hand, are expected to keep growing in the second quarter, by a mid-single digit percent.

