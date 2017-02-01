The New York Times is continuing to evolve its newsroom in order to keep pace with the digital age, and has promoted Cliff Levy to the ranks of deputy managing editor.

Levy, who most recently held the role of assistant masthead editor overseeing digital platforms, will join a team of deputy managing editors, Matt Purdy, Janet Elder and Tom Bodkin. They report to managing editor Joseph Kahn, who was appointed in September.

Executive editor Dean Baquet said in a memo to staff Wednesday that more senior appointments are in the works, as the paper juggles how to cover the Trump administration and the demands of digital journalism.

“In the coming weeks, we will be announcing several significant changes to the newsroom leadership to help us grapple with the journalistic challenge of a disruptive new presidency, more visual storytelling and recruiting a new generation of reporters and editors,” Baquet said. “We intend to make sure that our masthead reflects the expertise, diversity and ambitions of the world’s best newsroom.”

Levy began at The Times as a clerk on the foreign desk in 1990. As a reporter, he won a Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting in 2003 for a series that exposed abuses in state homes for the mentally ill in New York. He also won a prize with Ellen Barry for International Reporting in 2011 for their coverage in Russia. His transition to editor has included the creation of NYT Now, as well as the advent of Smarter Living.

Levy’s promotion follows last month’s directive found in its 2020 strategic report, which lays out a plan to evolve digital storytelling, service journalism and more Trump coverage. The company has already begun putting those changes in place.

Earlier this week, The Times announced a slew of changes in its Business Day section, including the reassignment of media editor Bill Brink to a new feature-development role for the paper. (The Times said it is currently on the hunt for his replacement and is looking to expand the technology team.) Many of the job shifts allow editors to oversee multiple reporters across beats.

Meanwhile, The Times is also still on the hunt for an editor in chief of T Magazine, following Deborah Needleman’s departure in November.