APOLOGIES: The New York Times on Monday ran a story about Emily Ratajkowski tweeting a defense of First Lady Melania Trump after a Times reporter called the First Lady “a hooker” at a dinner Sunday for Diane von Furstenberg at The Beatrice Inn following the DVF show. The Times did not name the reporter, but said the writer had been admonished that it was inappropriate behavior.

“At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump,” The Times said. “The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”

That reporter — Jacob Bernstein — took to Twitter himself today to apologize. In a four-part tweet, Bernstein, a style and features reporter at the paper, took full responsibility for the flap.

“This is a four part tweet. 1. I want to take ownership of a mistake I made. 2. Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady. 3. My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. 4. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely,” he wrote.

According to a spokeswoman for the Times, neither the paper nor Bernstein intends to comment further.

Bernstein, the son of the late writer Nora Ephron and journalist Carl Bernstein, used to work at WWD.

Meanwhile, the situation prompted Trump, who has sued outlets including the Daily Mail for the publishing the rumor, to tweet herself. “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women!” she wrote.