The New Yorker has promoted Michael Luo to the role of digital editor, the magazine’s editor in chief David Remnick told staff Monday morning. Luo will replace Nicholas Thompson, who left the New Yorker at the end of January to succeed Scott Dadich in the top spot at Condé Nast tech magazine Wired.

“Everyone involved with the extraordinary evolution of newyorker.com should be feeling a great sense of pride. Now that Nick Thompson has gone off to edit Wired, Michael Luo will be the editor of the site,” Remnick wrote in an e-mail to staff. “Together with Vera Titunik and so many other remarkable talents that we’ve been fortunate enough to attract, Mike will help the site and our digital evolution accelerate and, at the same time, maintain the standards of accuracy, fairness, and rigor that have made newyorker.com what it is.”

Luo came to the New Yorker as a senior editor-investigations editor in November from The New York Times, where he spent 13 years — most recently as a deputy editor on the metro desk focused on long-form investigations and an editor on the Times’ race team. Before becoming a deputy editor at the Times in 2014, Luo was an investigative reporter and covered the 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns and worked as a national and international reporter. In October, Luo’s open letter to a woman who told his family to go back to China, which he wrote for the Times, went viral.

The New Yorker’s web site, newyorker.com, has received praise for translating its signature style to a digital sphere. During the presidential election and early days of President Trump’s administration, the New Yorker has found a role providing thoughtful analysis and critique online.

“Over and over again in recent months, I’ve heard from many readers — by e-mail, on the phone, on the subway — who are following us with incredible attention,” Remnick said. “Their comments, both complimentary and critical, are an inspiration. If there ever was a more important extended moment for American reporting, commentary, and writing, I don’t remember it.”