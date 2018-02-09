Emily Dougherty will be the new editor in chief of NewBeauty, Sandow’s beauty publication. Dougherty comes to NewBeauty from Elle, where she was beauty and fitness director.

“I’m really excited to bring Emily on board. I think what she’s going to bring to us at NewBeauty is just instrumental in the way we move in to the future and really propelling the brand from a content and editorial piece of that,” said Agnes Chapski. “It was important to bring in an editor who had that expertise, vision, and is a highly creative person.”

As editor in chief, Dougherty will be in charge of the brand’s editorial mission, and oversee NewBeauty’s editorial, digital and social teams. Before her time at Elle, where Dougherty spent more than 16 years editing the beauty section, she worked at Nylon, Harper’s Bazaar and Mademoiselle.

“NewBeauty has been my go-to read for all things beauty since its inception,” said Dougherty. “It’s an incredible honor to now be a part of this immensely talented team and bring trusted content and inspiring information to millions of readers.”

