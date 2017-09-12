Nine Garcia will be the new editor in chief of Elle, Hearst said Tuesday. Garcia will succeed Robbie Myers, whose exit from Elle was announced on Monday.

“Nina is the ultimate Elle woman—her life is incredibly full, she’s curious about everything and she’s passionate about fashion, beauty, technology, art, travel, the environment, women’s issues and the ways that they all intersect,” Hearst Magazines chief content officer Joanna Coles, to whom Garcia will report, said. “She understands the multi-platform world and embraced it early on, becoming one of fashion’s first social media influencers with the largest following of any editor-in-chief. Nina is a force of personality, and she’ll bring her energy, her unique sensibility and style to Elle, a brand she knows so well.”

Garcia, who has been the creative director of Marie Claire since 2012 and at the title since 2008, was fashion director of Elle from 2000 to 2008.

“Elle is close to my heart, and this is a very special homecoming,” she said. “This is Elle’s moment to be out in front, inspiring and informing readers in every area. Fashion and beauty are at Elle’s core, as are culture, politics, health and new media. I’m excited to work with this incredibly talented team to set the pace for women who are moving as fast as the times we live in.”

Thanks to her role on “Project Runway,” where she has been a judge since the show launched in 2004, Garcia is known beyond the magazine world.

“Nina embodies all the qualities of a modern editor-in-chief,” Hearst Magazines president David Carey said. “She’s an important authority in fashion, respected by her peers for her personal style, her ability to spot talent and her deep relationships across the industry. She’s also known to millions around the world for her role on ‘Project Runway’ and the dynamic, behind-the-scenes life she shares with 4.5 million engaged followers on social media. Her love of fashion is deeply felt and it will resonate on every page.”

There has been no word on possible replacements for Garcia at Marie Claire.