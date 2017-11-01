For the second year in a row, Nordstrom is ushering in the holiday season with customers’ stories in an ad campaign titled “Love, Nordstrom.”

Shot by film director and fashion photographer Danielle Levitt, the national holiday campaign highlights the relationship customers share with the company and with each other, illustrating stories through a larger-than-life holiday card that comes to life in video. The campaign begins today in the U.S. and Canada.

Last year’s campaign put the spotlight on customers, and this year that’s been extended to friends and family and the special ties customers have with Nordstrom and each other. Nordstrom asked customers to share their family stories to show how families are defined in many ways, including lifelong friends, girl squads and loving tribes who come together to celebrate the holidays.

“The holidays are about celebrating the relationships and people that are meaningful in our lives,” said Scott Meden, chief marketing officer of Nordstrom. “For Nordstrom, that special relationship is with our customers. With this campaign, we want to celebrate our customers because they make us who we are — and we’re grateful to be able to share their family stories.”

Among those featured are FDNY firefighter Sky Shepard, who’s been shopping at Nordstrom Downtown Seattle since he was a child and now shops at Nordstrom Rack in Union Square and is shown with his buddies and fellow firefighters. Also featured is customer Collene Lynch, who started shopping at Nordstrom 50 years ago, has a circle of friends who she bonded with as young mothers who would shop together for their children’s shoes.

The integrated campaign includes digital, print, out of home, in-store window displays, social media, shopping bags and coffee sleeves. There is also a “Love, Nordstrom” navigation tab on nordstrom.com to take customers to the full campaign experience. The campaign includes videos that bring the ads to life through animation set to the melody of Ray Charles’ song “Ain’t That Love.” The videos will be posted on nordstrom.com and on the retailer’s social and digital platforms.

Nordstrom is continuing its tradition to give new shoes to children in need. Through its partnership with New Balance and Shoes That Fit, Nordstrom plans to give 25,000 pairs this year. Customers can help by purchasing a $10 giving card at any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack store in the U.S.