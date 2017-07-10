Norman Pearlstine has officially ended his tenure at Time Inc.

The former executive vice president and chief content officer, who exited that role last July, is retiring as vice chairman. The 74-year-old will officially exit the company on July 17.

Time Inc. brought Pearlstine back in October 2013 as chief content officer to work on the publisher’s spinoff from Time Warner.

Pearlstine spent nearly four decades working as a reporter and editor, including a decade as Time Inc.’s editor in chief. His career at the company spanned from 1995 through 2005.

“When I moved from chief content officer to vice chairman a year ago, it was understood that this would be a natural bridge to my retirement a year later,” explained Pearlstine. “I’m grateful and proud to have spent 14 years at one of the most influential and storied media companies. I have great confidence in the leadership of Rich Battista, Jen Wong and Alan Murray and in the work they and their teams are doing to move Time Inc. forward. I look forward to seeing the positive results of all their work.”

Despite his retirement from Time Inc., Pearlstine is advising on early stage domestic and international media firms, including Money.net, where he serves as chief information architect. He also expects to do more writing about geopolitics, government and the media.

Rich Battista, president and chief executive officer of Time Inc., said, “On behalf of everyone at Time Inc., I thank Norm for his influential leadership and his significant contributions. He helped break down historical barriers so that now editors can collaborate more closely with business-side colleagues. We will continue to build upon the strong foundation that Norm helped create.”

President of Fortune Alan Murray, who added Pearlstine’s job as chief content officer, noted: “No one can fill Norm’s shoes. He is a giant in the media world. But all of us at Time Inc. will continue to benefit from the steady guidance he has given this organization over the years and from the strong journalistic values he has embedded at its core.”

Before he rejoined Time Inc. in 2013, Pearlstine served as chief content officer of Bloomberg LP, where he also held the position of chairman of Bloomberg Businessweek and cochairman of Bloomberg Government. Previously, he was a senior adviser to The Carlyle Group’s telecom and media team. He also worked for The Wall Street Journal for 23 years, including eight years as its managing editor and before that as the first managing editor of the Journal’s Asian edition and the first editor and publisher of its European edition. Pearlstine worked for two years as executive editor of Forbes magazine. After leaving the Journal in 1992, he launched Smart Money magazine for the Journal’s parent, Dow Jones & Company, and for Hearst. He then worked as a general partner of FridayHoldings LP, a multimedia investment company.

