Calvin Klein RTW Fall 2017

Raf Simons' debut at Calvin Klein was the most buzzed about show on Instagram Stories.

Instagram tallied the biggest fashion moments during New York Fashion Week that were captured via Instagram Feed, Stories and Live, and ranked them according to popularity.

According to the platform, the winners included:

The top-liked model photo was of Kendall Jenner’s squad photo featuring A$AP Ferg and Bella Hadid post-Alexander Wang, which garnered more than 2 million likes.

The top-liked designer photo was of Victoria Beckham, sharing a sweet note with flowers from her husband David and her sons, which achieved 310,000 likes.

The top-liked #NYFW photo was of Selena Gomez at Coach with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, which racked up more than 2.4 million likes.

The most talked about designer on Instagram Stories was Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein), which introduced its first women’s and men’s collection under chief creative officer Raf Simons, and was the most buzzed-about designer on Instagram Stories with the most @ mentions.

The top-five models who gained the most followers during NYFW:

The top-five designers who gained the most followers during NYFW:

