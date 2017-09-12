Nylon Media Inc. has named Evan Luzzatto, a former Snapchat executive as president.

The new hire comes days after WWD exclusively broke the news that Nylon was planning on shuttering its print edition and laying off 12 staffers in the process. As a result, the publication would become digital only — a fact that may have drawn Luzzatto to the company — or perhaps it was the fact that he was vice chairman of Nylon, or that his father, Marc Luzzatto is the chairman of the company.

Either way, Luzzatto has an impressive digital résumé, having spent time at Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

At Snapchat, he held the role of business development lead where he was one of the chief architects of the Discover platform. He would later oversee the expansion of the platform in France, the U.K. and Germany. Prior to Snapchat, the exec was at Instagram and Facebook where he started his career. Most recently, Luzzatto served on Nylon’s board as vice chairman.

“We are thrilled to have been able to recruit Evan to lead the bright digital future at offered Marc Luzzatto. “We have invested heavily in building our brand, social reach and custom content offerings, and Evan is the right leader at the right time to build one of the world’s leading digital companies serving the Millennial and Gen Z audiences.”

In his new job, Luzzatto will oversee all of Nylon’s digital, social, content, creative studio, influencer and conference businesses under the Nylon, Socialyte and Simply brands.

Nylon gained much media buzz in 2014 when Nylon Holdings sold it to Nylon Media. Simultaneous with that transaction, Nylon Media acquired Socialyte, as well as FashionIndie, a blog started by the founders of Socialyte.

“I’ve spent the past several years helping media companies navigate a new world of storytelling” said Evan Luzzatto. “Nylon has developed one of the most iconic brands of the past 20 years, and I’m thrilled to build on that foundation.”

