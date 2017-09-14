New creative from Rosewood Hotels and Resorts aims to reinforce its brand’s relevance beyond simply hotel operator.

The company’s new global ad campaign, which casts Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing as part of a group dubbed “The Rosewood Regulars” in the marketing materials, seeks to merge fashion, music and other aspects of prospective guests’ lifestyles with the hotel group part of that.

“Our travelers, who we call the affluential explorer, are always looking for life-changing, affirming moment and we all talk about experiences, whether it’s luxury retail or luxury hospitality,” said Rosewood Hotel Group vice president of sales and marketing Thuy Tranthi Rieder. “But this next generation of travelers are looking for ways and especially brands that speak to them in a more intimate way.”

The campaign, headed up by creative agency Studio Dangin, includes print ads in publication such as Travel and Leisure, Departures and The New York Times’ luxury magazine T. The campaign will also include digital and five short films.

“Olivier really epitomized that blend of modernity and tradition that is reflected in the renovation of the Hôtel de Crillon [in Paris],” said Tranthi Rieder, who previously oversaw marketing for Richemont’s Chloé and Lancel brands. “We wanted to make it a really diverse campaign and tell numerous stories, not just the story of fashion in Paris and this extraordinary creative designer, who is blending modernity and tradition, but other stories as well.”

It’s good timing with Hôtel de Crillon reopening over the summer and touting two suites designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

The campaign follows other more recent initiatives by Rosewood that fall in line with a broader theme of what Tranthi Rieder called storytelling. Those initiatives include a “12 Days of Rosewood” retail gift guide and a new section on its web site called Rosewood Conversations. The web content, which is refreshed weekly, includes posts from various influencers.

“It’s really about creating this Rosewood community of stylemakers and tastemakers who provide their insider tips,” the marketing executive said.

