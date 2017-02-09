Oprah has branded 2017 the year of adventure. In order to live up to that statement, the media mogul is looking to travel to places she’s never been. (Yes, there are still a few.)

To accomplish that feat, she has enlisted her best friend Gayle King, who is the editor at large of O, The Oprah Magazine and cohost of “CBS This Morning,” to accompany her on a cruise to Alaska in July.

“The year of adventure, that was Oprah’s idea,” King said. “We’re going into our 17th year [at the magazine]. We’ve done outdoor covers and all that stuff before. But she said, ‘I just want to do something that looks spontaneous, that looks fun, I want to do that. I want to come out of the studio….It’s also a way to incorporate fun trips for our readers, too.”

That’s where the cruise comes in.

“We’re going to Alaska,” said King, listing off other places where Oprah has never visited. “She wants to go truffle hunting in Italy. She wanted to do the Grand Canyon. She wanted to do camping. She wants to do fun stuff. It doesn’t have to be something that sounds so grand as truffle hunting. Sometimes an adventure is just getting outside of her yard.”

There are no plans to film the trips, but King offered: “It wouldn’t surprise me if there was a camera crew recording something.”

The Alaska journey isn’t just for personal growth — it’s also part of a partnership with Holland America Line, the sponsor of the trip. The cruise line will also sponsor four additional “O, The Oprah Magazine Adventure of Your Life” sailings featuring O Magazine-inspired activities that will be scheduled aboard select North America ships.

O Magazine editor in chief Lucy Kaylin and creative director Adam Glassman helped devise the programming for the cruises, which will include members of the SuperSoul100, a group of thought leaders who will give tips to cruise-goers on “living your best life”— Oprah’s sort of raison d’être.

The O-inspired voyages will take place on more than 300 Holland American Line cruises sailing in North America from August 2017 through 2018, and will have a variety of Oprah-approved activities, including meditation, tai chi, healthy cooking demonstrations, an onboard book club and more.

The magazine will start the partnership with a contest in March awarding three readers the chance to join the inaugural cruise to Alaska with Oprah and Gayle, followed by an advertising unit in the April issue with in-book, online and broadcast integrations running throughout the remainder of 2017 and 2018.

“Our commitment to providing authentic experiences for our guests is at the forefront of all we do, and this collaboration is going to empower our guests in a whole new way with thought-provoking and enriching activities and content developed together with the experts at O, The Oprah Magazine,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line.

“What better way to celebrate Oprah’s Year of Adventure than to partner on an incredible new initiative with Holland America Line,” said Jayne Jamison, senior vice president, publisher and chief revenue officer of O Magazine. “Offering readers a chance to experience the thrill of adventure firsthand, this partnership pairs the eye-opening wonder of travel with the soulful, inspiring content found in every issue of O.”

Partnering with cruise lines has become somewhat of a trend at Hearst, which publishes O. With its fall/ winter travel issue, sister publication Town & Country made a big play for cruise-centric advertising. The glossy also launched a section detailing the “Best Cruises in the World” last year.