INVITATION ONLY: Paperless Post, the American company known for its hybrid digital and paper invitations, has teamed with the interiors and design magazine Cabana on a collection of stationery and invitations.

The collection draws on Cabana editor in chief Martina Mondadori Sartogo’s flair for rich fabrics and one-of-a-kind antique objects. Patterns seen on brocades, French chinoiserie or painted glass are re-appropriated into prints for elegant party invitations or personalized stationery that are accessible both in paper form and digitally.

“Entertaining and celebrating are central to the Cabana philosophy, so partnering with Paperless Post was a natural fit,” said Mondadori Sartogo, who has already been an avid user of Paperless Post invitations when planning dinner gatherings and her children’s parties. “This collection of Cabana-inspired stationery is visually rich and also practical.”

Cabana, which is created in London and printed in Italy, has been known to expand its colorful interiors world beyond the printed pages of its biannual issues and onto a variety of physical objects. Last year, the publication partnered with Gucci’s Alessandro Michele on a limited-edition box set of images of Rome chosen by the designer and a series of chairs featuring Gucci fabrics.

It also has a pop-up shop on the online marketplace 1stdibs.com, selling various antique objects and homeware ranges.

Collaboration has always been at the heart of Paperless Post’s philosophy, which has previously worked with a series of designers including Oscar de la Renta, Kate Spade New York and Charlotte Olympia on stationery collections. Most recently, it marked its U.K. launch with a collaboration with Liberty London, translating its famous floral fabrics on spring-themed party invites.

James Hirschfeld, the company’s cofounder and chief executive officer, said that he was drawn to Cabana for its distinct visual identity.

“Cabana’s history-inspired aesthetic makes a smart pairing with Paperless Post’s modern outlook on communication and events. The push-pull between antiquity and trend results in a sophisticated palette that will resonate with our customers,” added Hirschfeld.