YEE DEPARTS LAIRD: Patrick Yee, who was brought in as chief executive officer of Laird + Partners nine months ago, is no longer working at the firm.

Sources said it wasn’t the right fit, and it was best for him to pursue a different path.

Trey Laird, founder, chief creative officer and chairman of Laird, couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

In addition to serving as Laird’s ceo, Yee was hired to launch AIR + Partners, a separate agency focused on content creation. That concept is being integrated into Laird’s operation, said sources.

News of Yee’s departure was first reported in The New York Post.

During an interview at the time of the hire, Laird said, “I’ve been the ceo. I really wanted a partner for a while. I’ve been looking for the right fit and the right person.” He said he didn’t want someone who’s been running an agency, but wanted someone with a fresh approach and different background who could be both “entrepreneurial and innovative.”

Most recently, Yee had been executive vice president of marketing and strategy at Refinery29.

Laird, whose clients range from Tom Ford and Tommy Hilfiger to Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld and Swarovski, started the agency in 2002. It is now an MDC Partners agency.