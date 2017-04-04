Paul Cavaco is entering a new phase in his career.

The well-known creative director is opening his own shop called “Studio Cavaco,” following a career dominated by masthead appointments.

Cavaco, whose 40-year career included stints as fashion director of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue and creative director of Allure, will be based in Spring Place in TriBeCa until he can find a studio space.

Cavaco will hold the title of cofounder and creative director and his business partner, Casey Smith, will run the business as the company’s cofounder and chief executive officer.

“Studio Cavaco is up and running,” the creative director told WWD.

Since leaving the Condé Nast-owned Allure in 2016, Cavaco has styled for international editions of Vogue, as well as non-Condé Nast titles such as WSJ Magazine, V and various Hearst titles, as part of a supplement headed up by Linda Wells. He has also worked on various beauty campaigns and fashion brand Michael Kors. Before that, he was founding partner of public relations and advertising agency Keeble, Cavaco & Duka, also known as KCD.

“What’s shifted since Allure is that [Paul] can contribute to as many publications as he can without limitations of being on the staff of a magazine,” Smith said. It allows him to explore his history and pedigree in fashion and beauty.”

With that pedigree comes a Rolodex that is second to none; Cavaco has worked with top photographers such as Patrick Demarchelier, Mario Testino, Michael Thompson and Steven Meisel, to name a few. That background gives the fledgling Studio Cavaco a leg up, Smith explained.

When asked whether the duo had designs on expanding Studio Cavaco, the creative director cautiously offered: “The moment people found out about it, they said we want to be a part of it. Maybe at some point we will take other people on.”

But for the time being, Cavaco has his hands full with work, even though the print media environment is contracting.

“The big publishing houses have collapsed magazines [but] there’s a lot going on in the independent magazine world,” he said, noting that smaller, niche glossies have tapped him. “I’ve had more work than ever.”