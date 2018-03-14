Penske Media Corp. said today that Paul Jowdy has been promoted to chief business officer and publisher of WWD and Fairchild Live, effective immediately.

Jowdy previously was WWD’s senior vice president and group publisher.

“I am incredibly proud of Paul’s work since PMC acquired the brand,” said Jay Penske, chairman and chief executive officer of PMC. “Paul has navigated a challenging media climate with ease, leading the seamless transition from print to digital and bringing WWD into the new media era.”

Jowdy will continue to manage all avenues of WWD’s business operations, including Fairchild Media’s live experience arm, Fairchild Live. This includes more than 10 summits and forums in the U.S., China, Japan, the U.K. and more. There also are more than 20 c-level events that bring together leaders in the fashion, retail and beauty industries.

Jowdy will continue to report to both Penske and George Grobar, PMC’s chief operating officer and a board member.

“I am excited to continue to lead the WWD and Fairchild Live businesses as we grow our brands and platforms across a global stage,” Jowdy said.

Prior to joining Fairchild Media, Jowdy served as publisher of several titles including Details and Bon Appétit, among others. A publishing veteran, Jowdy also has held senior positions at Vanity Fair and Condé Nast Traveler.