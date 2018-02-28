Penske Media Corp. has recently closed a $200 million direct investment from a Saudi Arabia investment fund. PMC is the parent company and owner of Fairchild Media and WWD. Chairman and chief executive office Jay Penske, continues to control over 60 percent of the company after the strategic investment.

“This moment represents another significant milestone for PMC and its stakeholders,” said Lauren Utecht, vice president of communications for the company. “After a decade of growth without raising any outside capital, this minority funding will further amplify our investments in existing PMC properties and provide additional resources for future acquisitions.”

During a time of incessant challenges across the media industry, PMC has been actively increasing its media holdings and operations. The company has recently acquired control of Rolling Stone from Wenner Media, as well as the acqusition of Sourcing Journal and the Robb Report since December 2016. Additionally, the company’s portfolio includes other major entertainment, fashion and lifestyle properties: Variety, Deadline, BGR, IndieWire, among others.

Penske Media did not provide any further details on the transaction.