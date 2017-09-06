For many magazines, September means a style issue — and People is no exception.

“Everybody is ready to go shopping. Even if you are not somebody who follows fashion week, it’s the right timing for people looking at their closets,”said Andrea Lavinthal, People magazine’s style and beauty director. “Celebrities are out in full force, so it’s a fun time to look at their fashion and see who is really stepping it up and having a moment.”

The issue of the Time Inc. weekly, which hits stands on Sept. 6, features 32 pages devoted to celebrity style and ranks the 10 most stylish stars.

Number one? Nicole Kidman.

“Nicole Kidman has been a high fashion star for so long, but because she had so many projects this year we got to see her more than ever. The woman is flawless. And she’s such a risk taker,” Lavinthal explained.

The list includes other of the year’s big names such as Zoë Kravitz, Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson and Rihanna. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took the title of the year’s most glamorous couple.

The list is selected by mining the past year of People’s coverage of celebrity looks.

“We go back through every photo and look at who was out and looking their best and doing interesting stuff with their red carpet looks this year,” Lavinthal explained. “We duke it out. There are some people who are favorites among the team who don’t make it in, but we feel like this was a representation of who we were buzzing about this year.”

As part of the style issue, the magazine also unveiled People’s first-ever jewelry line, which they collaborated on with the designer Shelly Brown. The People Collection from Brown includes 15 pieces and ranges in price from $68 to $245.

“Her line felt like the People aesthetic. You can wear it with jeans and a T-shirt, you can dress it up with a little black dress,” Lavinthal said.

As part of the issue’s feature on 100 style tips for fall, the magazine included discount codes for a variety of brands such as Club Monaco, Anne Taylor and BaubleBar, which, according to Lavinthal, is part of an effort to extend its digital affiliate network into print.

Read more:

Media Companies’ New Master: Amazon

Time Inc.’s Re-brands StyleWatch as PeopleStyle

Time Inc. Slashes 300 Jobs Amid Cost Cuts

Editor in Chief Lisa Arbetter to Depart StyleWatch

Amy Schumer Floats on InStyle’s May Cover