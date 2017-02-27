Pitchfork today revealed the marquee headliners for its 2017 music festival. The annual event, which will take place in Chicago in mid-July, will kick off with LCD Soundsystem on Friday night. A Tribe Called Quest will anchor the Saturday night lineup, and the festival will close with Solange on Sunday.

The rest of the lineup will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“The overall point of what we do is to think about how to take Pitchfork, a daily editorial entity, and create something that feels representative of that in a tangible format,” Pitchfork president Chris Kaskie told WWD. “That means there’s a desire to have it reflect what we cover as well as celebrating the music we have liked for years and even decades.”

Condé Nast acquired the digital music publication for an undisclosed sum in 2015 as part of a strategy to increase its standing with the advertiser-friendly Millennial demographic. The fact that Pitchfork had already found success in the lucrative live events category, an area that many media companies have turned to in recent years, was no small part of the draw.

“Having a music festival is obviously new to a company like Condé Nast, but I think there is a respect being paid by the acquisition itself and beyond that, just that we have been doing it for so long,” Kaskie said. This year will mark Pitchfork’s 13th music festival and the second year under Condé. Ticket prices will increase slightly: a day pass will now cost $75 instead of $65, and a three-day pass will go for $175 instead of $165.

There will also be a new luxury ticket tier, called Pitchfork +PLUS, that, for $365 for a three-day pass, will provide expedited entry to the festival as well as access to amenities such as deluxe air-conditioned bathrooms, shaded seating areas, and premium food vendors.

“At the end of the day, we are a media company first,” Kaskie said. “And that allows us to take some indulgences and make it a really special event that we’ve long been proud of.”