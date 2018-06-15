Penske Media Corp. is filling out its executive ranks as it continues to evolve into a media conglomerate.

The company, which owns WWD and Fairchild Fashion Media, along with Variety, Deadline and now a majority of Rolling Stone, among almost a dozen other titles, has brought on Tom Finn as its senior vice president and general manager of operations.

Finn has more than two decades of experience in media, mainly in film and television, but a PMC memo did not specify his responsibilities beyond “working with the company’s operating units and business plans.” He will report directly to George Grobar, who in 2016 became PMC’s chief operating officer after several years at the vice president level.

Finn will be working directly with PMC business leads on “several” of the company’s brands, as well as international business, “in order to help plan growth initiatives and assist in achieving our business plans,” Grobar said. He declined to specify the units that will be under Finn’s purview, as that “may fluctuate over time.”

“As we have increased scale and the number of business units in the company, we felt it was time to add some senior management that could allow us to maintain the required focus across our entire portfolio,” Grobar added.

Over the last half-year, PMC has acquired a controlling stake in Rolling Stone, and acquired SheKnows Media, FashInvest and Sourcing Journal. The company also earlier this year received an investment of $200 million from Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. PMC said at the time that chief executive officer Jay Penske continues to control more than 60 percent of the company.

Like Grobar, Finn spent most of his career with Disney. He joined that company in 2001 after six years working as executive director for business development at Paramount Pictures, part of Viacom. At Disney, Finn spend a decade as an operations executive, managing the financial and capital aspects of its media networks, before moving on to a role as chief financial officer at ESPN Star Sports in Singapore, a venture between Disney and News Corp. Notably, Disney is now bidding for a carve-out of News Corp.’s Fox assets focused on film and TV.

Finn also launched Disney’s Millennial-driven Fusion Network, but left around the time it was sold to Univision in 2016. Most recently, he was cfo at retail chain Hot Topic.

Finn could not be reached for comment.

For More, See:

NYT, WSJ Leaders Cry Foul on Facebook, Google Fake News Response

DuJour Magazine Nabs Fourth Editor in Chief From InStyle

Eustace Tilley Soon to Get His Union Card