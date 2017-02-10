Like drinking, music is a common outlet for media types. Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and David Remnick are just a few in the media who are known to jam. This New York Fashion Week, James D’Adamo, Hearst’s group advertising director of fashion and luxury, will join those ranks and take his band, Baldie, to the stage at The Django at The Roxy Hotel in TriBeCa on Monday night.

D’Adamo’s band includes Sony Music Entertainment vice president Adam Pollock, JP Dion, a cultural attaché to the government of Quebec, producer Shane Dolly, WFAN marketer Vicky Biello, Derek Finan and Domenic Farnan. The group, which will perform at 9 p.m., will be joined on stage by Andrew Charles founder Andy Hilfiger, saxophonist Arno Hecht and others.

Baldie’s show, called “The Peroxide Catwalk,” will benefit Glam4Good, and is expected to draw a slew of editors, models, designers and artists, including Valerie Steele, Carlos Campos, Michelle Smith, Nick Graham, Gayle King, Kim Alexis, Marky Ramone and Carol Alt.

The last show, which took place in December, drew Kristen Stewart, members of The Pretenders, Talking Heads, Cirque du Soleil, rock photographers Bob Gruen and Mick Rock, and Hearst notables Michael Clinton, Jane Francisco and Adam Glassman.

“Our goal is to bring back the vibe and atmosphere of punk/glam New York, by channeling the greats such as Blondie, Bowie, the Ramones and the New York Dolls,” D’Adamo said. “Given all the gloom and doom that is in the air, we’re all in to get our pals to get a little nutty, dance and do some good — we’re huge fans of Glam4Good’s mission and proud to support them…and ready to as Mary Alice says…Ignite Joy.”

Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Baldienyc.com. Doors open at 8 p.m.