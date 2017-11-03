MILAN — Prada has tapped Joe Alwyn as the face of its “Ascension” spring 2018 men’s advertising campaign.

The emerging British actor, who is also the boyfriend of American singer Taylor Swift, was lensed by photographer Willy Vanderperre on the roof of Osservatorio [Observatory], Prada’s exhibition space dedicated to contemporary photography and visual arts located inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade.

The rigorous, stark aesthetic of the backdrop is balanced by the dynamic poses of Alwyn, who is portrayed as a contemporary hero of graphic novels, which influenced the latest Prada spring show.

In other pictures, Alwyn poses on a white background wearing iconic looks of the brand’s collection, including a black garage mechanic suit layered over a striped shirt and cinched at the waist with a functional backpack.

A graduate from London’s Central School of Speech and Drama, last year Alwyn played the title role in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” directed by Ang Lee. Earlier this year, the British actor starred in “The Sense of an Ending,” alongside Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling.

In 2017, Alwyn will also appear in psychological thriller “Keepers” and in “The Favourite” with Emma Stone.

The Prada spring 2018 advertising campaign is debuting in international fashion publications early this month.