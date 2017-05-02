Stylist, designer and media maven Rachel Zoe has set her sights on digital video and branded content.

The Zoe Report, her online editorial brand, is launching an in-house content studio, TZR Studios, and, with it, a slate of digital video programming.

Naturally, Zoe is the star of a few of the new series. In “Hold the Phone,” viewers can watch her interview her celebrity friends over video chat and in “The Morning After,” Zoe will discuss the best red-carpet looks during awards season. Other series geared toward the younger end of the Zoe Report demographic include a makeup tutorial show hosted by Zoe Report beauty editor Stephanie Montes, a weekly DIY project hosted by lifestyle influencers, and “adulting” tips called “Things to Know by 30” as demonstrated by editors and staffers at The Zoe Report.

“At this point, I think video is up there in the number three ways we consume content. So this is one of the most important things we focus on as a brand,” Zoe told WWD.

She unveiled the project and highlighted the new video lineup in a presentation to advertisers today during the company’s first time at the Digital Content NewFronts, which are being held in New York this week. “The New Fronts didn’t feel right until now,” Zoe explained. “We feel excited and like we have a lot to say as a brand and as a media company, so it’s time to tell people about it.”

Earlier this year, Zoe launched a show on Instagram Stories called “Real Life With Rachel Zoe,” a two-minute, social media friendly version of her Bravo reality show, which went off the air in 2015 after five seasons. The Zoe Report partnered with Facebook Live last year. The new lineup and content studio is designed to appeal to the company’s target audience of 25- to 44-year-old women with an interest in fashion — and, of course, to entice brands to develop branded content with The Zoe Report.