DIY RETURNS: Rag & Bone is reintroducing The DIY Project featuring Hailey Baldwin, the 21-year-old model and TV personality, as the first participant in a new series of images.

The series will feature an eclectic cast of talent, which in addition to Baldwin, includes Ashley Graham, Alek Wek, Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson and Yuka Mannami.

The brand handed all creative control to each participant, who photographed themselves. The result is a body of images that are shot in a variety of formats and locations around the world, each with a special identity.

Rag & Bone DIY will launch Friday online, in store and through social channels. To amplify the launch, the brand plans to build a focus around #rbDIY, a social-first approach to engage with digital audiences through user-generated content. Fans and followers will be encouraged to create their own Rag & Bone DIY images using #rbDIY.

The Rag & Bone DIY Project was first created in spring 2011 in an effort to flip the traditional photo shoot on its head. The initiative was to give the subject a camera and a bag of clothes and to see how they interpret Rag & Bone in their own individual way.

Marcus Wainwright, founder and creative director of Rag & Bone, said, “The DIY Project was designed to focus on individuality and authenticity, two elements that have always been at the core of Rag & Bone. It’s awesome to see such a fascinating group of people translate personal style in their own way. For DIY 2018, we are working with a great group of people, but it doesn’t stop there; our aim is to democratize our content in a way that is both relatable and inclusive. As such, we encourage our current and future communities to become part of the story.”