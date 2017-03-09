RANKIN’S ROAR: Rankin is accentuating the positive in an uncertain world for the latest issue of Hunger magazine, with covers that feature the model Anna Cleveland, daughter of Pat, and English grime and hip hop artist Michael Omari, known as Stormzy.

Rankin said the 12th issue of the biannual glossy — all 480 pages of it — is dedicated to positive change. “We’re living through strange times now. It can feel dystopian at times and in this issue we didn’t want to shy away from that.

“People are protesting on the streets right now and we can’t — and shouldn’t — ignore that, so we dedicated this issue to those who are raising their voices, starting something, standing for something. They don’t conform to society’s expectations and actively work against stereotypes.”

The issue’s theme is “Stand for Something,” with Katharine Hamnett talking about political protests and the English rapper and singer Melesha O’Garro, known as Lady Leshurr, discussing anxiety and stereotypes in the music industry.

There’s also a story on the January women’s marches in Washington D.C., London and Los Angeles, with comments from Sophie Walker of the Women’s Equality Party. The magazine also spotlights the photographer Platon, who is using his nonprofit organization, The People’s Portfolio, to promote change through photography.

“Fashion, of course, is still hugely important to us, but what we’ve done in this issue is focus on fashion as escapism, using beautiful imagery and in some cases quite dreamlike stories to provide a welcome distraction to the white noise around us,” said Rankin.

On the cover Cleveland wears a red Moschino dress. She was shot by Rankin and styled by Kim Howells at London’s Spring Studios. The model is also featured in a 12-page fashion spread that was shot by Jean-Baptiste Mondino and styled by Catherine Baba.

The issue will be released on March 16 and priced at 6.95 pounds, or $14.99.