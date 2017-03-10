Rebecca Ramsey, who most recently held the title of style director at the Cut, is assuming Amy Larocca’s title of fashion director. Larocca, who has held the title since 2010, will now become fashion editor at large, a job that will allow her to focus more on writing.

According to New York editor in chief Adam Moss, the role shifts are more of a “clarification” than anything else, and it will also free up Larocca to do more in-depth culture and fashion stories. He cited Larocca’s recent feature on Melania and Ivanka Trump, as well as an older profile of the late Carrie Fisher, as examples of the writer’s work. Even with a greater focus on writing, Larocca will continue editing the biannual fashion issues, Moss said.

“Amy’s history here is that she was a writer, a very good one…and we sort of convinced her to become the fashion editor of print. She wasn’t able to do much writing,” Moss said, adding that Ramsey had essentially been doing much of the work of a fashion director and that this change makes it official.

Ramsey’s role includes overseeing all fashion efforts online and in the Cut section of the print magazine, conceiving and styling original photo shoots, liaising with fashion brands, and finding new ways to bring fashion to life, New York said. Her team includes senior market editor Diana Tsui and fashion market editor Lindsay Peoples. (Her former title of style director will be retired from the pages of New York.)

Ramsey joined New York magazine as fashion editor in 2012 and was promoted to senior fashion editor in 2014 and style director in 2015. She has styled numerous fashion issue covers with Naomie Harris, Saoirse Ronan and Lupita Nyong’o, to name a few. Her portfolios have included artists such as Laurie Simmons, Will Cotton and Kehinde Wiley, and she has created digital fashion issues with Cut editorial director Stella Bugbee, who has worked to broaden the site’s coverage beyond fashion, touching on culture, politics and lifestyle topics as seen through a female-centric lens. Prior to joining New York, Ramsey worked at W magazine for five years, and on the design team at the Gap.