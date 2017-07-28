REALITY CHECK: Exploring a more realist, “not over-retouched” direction, Repossi fourth-generation family member Gaia Repossi, who has been at the creative helm of the Italian jewelry house over the past decade, tapped a new creative team for the house’s latest ad campaign.

Lensed by Glen Luchford under the art direction of Peter Miles, with styling by Melanie Ward, the series was shot by daylight in an old Hollywood mansion in Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: Gucci Goes Far, Far Away With Fall Ads >>

The photographer for the series, which stars Giedre Dukauskaite in a mix of creations from the house’s fine and high jewelry lines, also moved into Repossi’s garden, using the site’s pool and lush vegetation as backgrounds.

The campaign will launch in an undisclosed French publication on Aug. 1 before rolling out to a range of international titles. It will also feature on billboards in Paris from November followed by the U.S. starting in 2018, with cities yet to be confirmed, a Repossi representative said.

SEE ALSO: Rag & Bone Reveals Fall Photo Project and Conceptual Video >>

The fresh aesthetic comes as the jewelry house enters a new era under its new chief executive officer Benjamin Comar, the former international director of Chanel Fine Jewelry. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2015 took a minority stake in Repossi, which counts around 65 points of sale. Faced with growing demand, Repossi said the aim nonetheless is to maintain the “preciousness” and “niche feeling” of the house with a controlled retail approach.