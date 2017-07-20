Richard Beckman, the former Condé Nast executive who had a yearlong stint at Vice Media, is joining The Hill as president.

Beckman will report to James Finkelstein, chairman of Capitol Hill Publishing Corp., which owns The Hill. The move marks a sort of reunion for the pair. Beckman previously served as chief executive officer of Prometheus Global Media when Finkelstein was an owner and chairman.

“Richard has proven himself time and again to be one of the great rainmakers in the media business,” Finkelstein said. “The Hill has huge expansion plans in the works across many areas, especially video. I reached out to Richard because I believe he’s exactly the right person to help create and execute these initiatives.”

Beckman offered: “When James first approached me about this role and his ambitious plans for The Hill, I knew the timing was right to work together again. Politics is fast becoming the most important passion point in American culture, and it’s undeniable that The Hill is at the very epicenter. I am very excited about this next phase in the development of this storied brand.”

Even though The Hill is the “epicenter” of American politics and is based in Washington, D.C., Beckman won’t be moving inside the beltway. He will remain in New York, according to a spokeswoman.

Despite serving as Vice Media’s chief revenue officer for about a year, Beckman is perhaps best known for his career at Condé Nast, where he was known as “Mad Dog” by his colleagues. He gained that nickname through his tenacious, spirited, hard-charging manner.

Beckman held the title of president of Condé Nast Media Group, and later served as ceo of WWD parent company Fairchild Fashion Media, which he left in 2010 after a year. Penske Media Corp. acquired Fairchild from Condé Nast in 2014. During his 24-year career at Condé, he also held the roles of publisher of Vogue, GQ and Condé Nast Traveler. Following Condé, he served as ceo of branded entertainment company Three Lions Entertainment, which had been in the news due to a buzzy breach of contract lawsuit waged by CBS related to “Fashion Rocks” show.

In January, Beckman found a home as chief revenue officer of Group Nine, which includes digital sites, Thrillist, NowThis, The Dodo and Seeker.

