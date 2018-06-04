Robb Report has tapped Paul Croughton to be its new editor in chief. Croughton, who was the founding editor of Robb Report’s U.K. edition, will come over to New York from London next month.

“It’s wonderful to get my hands on the mother ship, because I’ve spent the better part of two years thinking about it,” Croughton said. “The British attitude that was in the U.K. Robb Report is slightly different than the U.S. version. I want to bring a little bit of London attitude, a little bit of an edge, a little bit of a personality and opinion. That’s something I think we can look toward.”

Robb Report, which was founded in 1976, is a print and digital publication dedicated to superluxe categories such as aviation, boating, automobiles and watches. In 2016, WWD parent company Penske Media Corp. acquired a majority stake in Robb Report from the Detroit-based Rockbridge Growth Equity. Also in 2016, the brand expanded to a U.K. edition, and earlier this year, Robb Report launched Muse, which is geared toward a female audience.

“We’re energized and excited by Paul’s fresh perspective as well as his unwavering commitment to best-in-class storytelling and content creation,” Penske Media Corp. chairman and chief executive officer Jay Penske said. “Paul’s superior understanding of the media landscape’s continuous evolution, coupled with his personal assurance to not only maintain but grow Robb Report’s ownership of the luxury media space, will propel this iconic brand into our next 30 years.” Croughton succeeds Brett Anderson, who left Robb Report at the end of March after 17 years at the publication. Croughton is also a partner and editor at creative digital and content agency Brave New World and his experience includes various roles at The Sunday Times of London.



