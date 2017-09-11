Another longtime editor in chief is exiting, this time Robbie Myers of Elle.

Myers circulated a memo on Monday, revealing her departure after 17 years at the helm. Her exit comes on the heels of another big departure in the magazine world: Graydon Carter’s exit from Vanity Fair over at Condé Nast. Myers has been rumored to be leaving the Hearst-owned title since earlier this year, as is Glenda Bailey, editor in chief at Harper’s Bazaar. Bailey’s exit is said to follow soon after.

A representative from Hearst did not return requests seeking comment.

In a note to staff, Myers said: “When I started in this role, it was with the best mission an editor can give herself: To open women’s appetites. And I surrounded myself with the smartest, most creative people, you, to both magnify what Elle stood for — strong, confident women who play a leading role in creating a culture that honors all of us — and expand the idea of what American beauty really looks like.”

The editor said she will continue consulting on the magazine, a common transitional move for many former editors in chief or longtime executives at Hearst.

Myers signed off her note with: “I wish you all the very best in your personal and professional lives, and I look forward to watching Elle continue to lead the fashion and cultural conversation for modern, dynamic women everywhere. As I’ve always said, choose kindness. And please know that I feel great affection and respect for each of you, and above all, gratitude.”

Although a successor has not been named, a handful of candidates have been floated, including Nina Garcia, Marie Claire’s creative director; The Cut’s Stella Bugbee, and possibly, Kristina O’Neill, the editor in chief of WSJ Magazine, who has been spotted in Hearst Tower in recent months. A former Bazaar editor, O’Neill has been connected more credibly to the Bazaar role once Bailey retires.