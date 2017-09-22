THE ARTIST: Robert Pattinson plays a dapper artist for his fourth apparel ad campaign for Dior Homme, lensed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Clad in a series of modern looks from the house’s spring 2018 collection, including a fitted black suit and sneakers, the British actor in the black-and-white photo series can be seen posing against the rough walls of a Parisian artist’s studio, its open windows giving onto the city’s rooftops, including the Louvre. Pattinson is also the face of the Dior Homme fragrance.

The juxtaposition of youthful silhouettes with a classic, timeless, Parisian panorama, said the house in a statement, is meant to evoke a combined sense of past, present and future.

The campaign will break on Dior’s social media platforms on Friday before rolling out in a range of titles and on billboards internationally on Sept. 26.