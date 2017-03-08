Rodale Inc., publisher of Women’s Health, Men’s Health and Runner’s World, has made a trove of senior promotions, putting in place a new structure at the company.

On the editorial side, Adam Campbell assumes his role as chief content officer, having served for the past year as the vice president and managing director of the direct response and specials department where he brought branded books, DVDs and digital products to market. Campbell will continue to do that but add oversight of the direct response team and add management of Rodale Books under Gail Gonzales, and brand editorial under Bill Strickland.

Strickland, the editor in chief of Bicycling, has been named editorial director overseeing editorial teams. His direct reports include editor in chiefs of Runner’s World’s David Willey; Women’s Health’s Amy Keller-Laird; Prevention’s Barbara O’Dair, and Men’s Health’s Matt Bean, as well as Heidi Cho on the digital side. Strickland’s editor in chief gig will be assumed by Leah Flickinger, Bicycling’s executive editor.

Strickland fills the spot left open by editorial director Mike Lafavore, who left after ruffling feathers during his two-year return to Rodale.

Lafavore, who departed in February, was brought in to shake up the company’s titles, but he may have taken it too literally. His tenure prompted departures and layoffs that have been estimated in the 40-person range. (Last year, the editorial team of Men’s Health received a massive shake-up with editor in chief Bill Phillips heading out the door, as well as executive editor Matt Marion, vice president and editor Peter Moore, senior art director Mike Schnaidt, senior editors Bill Paynter and Clint Carter, deputy art director Grace Martinez and managing editor John McCarthy.)

Changes came to a head when a missive was sent by an anonymous employee to company chairman and chief executive officer Maria Rodale, decrying Lafavore’s methods.

On the business side, Men’s Health vice president, publisher and managing director Ronan Gardiner, has been promoted to chief advertising officer, a new role for the company. He will oversee an integrated group that focuses on print and digital advertising and marketing, domestic licensing, research and events across all brands.

Under the new structure, “managing directors” (also known as publishers) Laura Frerer-Schmidt of Women’s Health, Zack Grice of Bicycling, Jessica Murphy of Runner’s World, and Jeff Tkach of Prevention will report to Gardiner, as will Corporate Sales, led by Renee Appelle, and Domestic Licensing. Gardiner will continue to report to Maria Rodale.

Chris Peel will grab Gardiner’s old job as publisher of Men’s Health. He will report to Gardiner.

All newly promoted executives will report to Rodale, who offered: “Our primary goal is to ensure that we are aligned for growth, collaboration and efficiency. With this new organization in place, we have unified processes and streamlined team structure to unlock fresh opportunities for innovation and long-term growth.”