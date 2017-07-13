FRESH TAKE: Salvatore Ferragamo’s ad campaign for fall has a new energetic vibe, telegraphing the late founder’s original passion for color and signaling an evolution for the brand.

With a focus on shoes and bags – the brand’s bread and butter – the images were shot by Zurich, Switzerland-born artist and photographer Walter Pfeiffer, whose work has been linked to the revival of realistic photography in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The cast of models is international, as the photos are fronted by Xiao Wen Ju, Aymeline Valade and Kit Butler. The set design is by Jean Michel Berlin.

In one image, the focus is on the new take by design director of women’s footwear Paul Andrew on Ferragamo’s storied F-wedge – a rosé-colored ankle-strap pump in suede. The “flower heel” created in the Thirties, has become a key silhouette for shoes and as hardware for bags, and is also emphasized in the photos, as well as the staple Gancio metallic closure in sandals or the new Vara pump with frayed edges.

Pfeiffer also created digital content with a number of tongue-in-cheek cast diaries with the models. Through #FerragamoandI customers will be able to be part of a conversation with the brand.

The Florence-based luxury group last year saw a shake-up of its designer and executive ranks. After the departure of creative director Massimiliano Giornetti and chief executive officer Michele Norsa, who was succeeded by Eraldo Poletto, the company appointed a trifecta of designers: Fulvio Rigoni as women’s ready-to-wear design director; Guillaume Meilland as men’s ready-to-wear design director, and Andrew.

In January, Ermenegildo Zegna Group alumnus Antonio Burrello joined Ferragamo as its group marketing and communications director. Peter Lindbergh had photographed the brand’s ads for spring 2017 in Taormina, Sicily.