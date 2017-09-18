Sandow has tapped former Allure publisher Agnes Chapski to be president of NewBeauty and Beauty Engine, the company’s newly formed beauty solutions business.

NewBeauty, which was launched by entrepreneur Adam Sandow’s company over a decade ago, is a multiplatform magazine and web site devoted to the beauty industry. Beauty Engine is the company’s latest innovation, designed to build out the NewBeauty network through supplying business services to brands in the beauty space.

“I’m excited to be joining a company that recognizes and supports brands that are committed to producing quality solutions for its customers. NewBeauty is uniquely positioned to service this underserved market of affluent women who take their beauty seriously and the marketers that want to reach them,” Chapski said. “I’m here because of Sandow’s vision to disrupt the traditional model of publishing and its commitment to build an innovative solutions business that will help our partners and deliver results.”

Chapski was the publisher and chief revenue officer at Allure, a position she held for nine years. Prior to that, she was the associate publisher of Vanity Fair and Lucky.

“When you think about the beauty business and how big this industry has gotten, brands are really looking for companies that can be true solution providers rather than just a media partner,” she added. “Any way we can touch and communicate with the consumer and keep her engaged with the brand, we’re going to do that.”

In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of NewBeauty’s development, and will be tasked with ramping up Beauty Engine.

