TLC’s “Say Yes to the Prom” initiative returns for its seventh consecutive year and for the second year, it will team with retail partner Macy’s to help 1,000 underserved and academically high-achieving students across the country find their prom look.

In addition to providing students with free prom dresses, tuxedos and accessories, as well as one-on-one style sessions with Monte Durham of TLC’s, “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” TLC and Seventeen are providing a prom for one deserving high school as part of the initiative’s inaugural “Win a Dream Prom For Your School” contest.

TLC will kick off the 2018 “Say Yes to the Prom” tour with an all-expenses paid prom in February for the students of New York City’s Inwood Academy for Leadership Charter School, winner of the 2018 prom contest. Prior to the prom, students will be treated to a full shopping day alongside Durham where they will receive free prom dresses and accessories by Macy’s and, for the men, tailored suits, watches and dress shirts provided by Sean John. Students will also be treated to complementary hair and makeup consultations provided by Paul Mitchell Schools. For the third consecutive year, a 60-minute “Say Yes to the Prom” special following students from this year’s prom event will air on TLC on March 24 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. Central.

The “Say Yes to the Prom” tour will continue throughout March and April, making stops in Miami, Tampa and Houston for students in areas impacted by the 2017 hurricanes. The tour will also make stops in Knoxville, Tenn. and Silver Spring, Md. Each stop will feature an all-day shopping event to outfit participating students with a prom ensemble.

In addition to these local events, a specially designed line of “Say Yes to the Prom” dresses and accessories will be carried and sold in Macy’s stores nationwide for the second year in a row, beginning Jan. 15.

The “Say Yes to the Prom” collection, which was in 200 doors last year, has been expanded to all Macy’s doors, which number over 500. This year, there will be 28 different dress styles, up from 22 last year. The dresses retail from $129 to $199, while the accessories range from $25 to $45.

Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of Macy’s Fashion, described key trends of the upcoming prom season that are reflective in the “Say Yes to the Prom” assortment.

“For prom this season, we’re loving both the high-glam look as well as the romantically feminine one. The glam trend focuses on maximum impact, and Macy’s has head-turning dresses that will ensure girls grab the spotlight on prom night. Embellishments, ornate bead work and unique textures rendered in vibrant patterns and unexpected colors are hallmarks of high-glam dressing for prom. The femme trend is equally commanding, but does so through an ethereal aesthetic. Pearl embellishments, ruffles, lace, and gentle pleats propel femme romanticism in beautifully draped dresses in soft hues. Macy’s has gowns, short dresses, two-piece sets and myriad styles replete with delicate, feminine touches, perfect for a fairy tale prom.”

This year’s “Say Yes to the Prom” will feature scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunities as part of educational and youth workforce partnerships with The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation’s Careers in Entertainment Initiative and The Emma Bowen Foundation. Students at each event will meet and be paired with professional mentors from the fashion and media industries.

In addition to a selection of over 2,500 donated dresses, as well as bags and accessories from Macy’s, “Say Yes to the Prom” has contributions from such partners as Katy Perry Collections, which will provide women’s shoes. Paul Mitchell Schools will help participants with hair and makeup, George Worrell Style will be on-site to provide professional tailoring services and Morgan Taylor Professional Nail Lacquer will provide nail polish. AT&T employee volunteers will serve as mentors and style guides for this year’s initiative. The initiative’s philanthropic partner is Becca’s Closet.