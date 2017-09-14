Godfrey Dadich Partners, the design firm cofounded by former Wired editor in chief Scott Dadich and Patrick Godfrey, is adding to its ranks. Perhaps by no coincidence, Dadich nabbed a bunch of former employees from his old Condé Nast-owned glossy.

The San Francisco-based company has tapped Robert Capps as partner and head of editorial, as well as Allie Fisher as creative director, as well as a handful of others. Capps comes from Wired where he spent 13 years as head of editorial, overseeing content across all platforms, including print, web, video and live events.

During his tenure, Capps spearheaded the programming for multiple live events, including the Wired Business Conference and the Wired by Design creativity retreat at Skywalker Ranch, managed large multimedia projects for the web, and edited award-winning magazine features, the GDP said.

Fisher, also a Condé Nast alum, worked with Dadich for seven years, first in Condé Nast’s Editorial Development Group where she worked with titles such as Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and GQ to launch their digital editions, and more recently at Wired, where she served as design director.

Other hires include Marcus Wohlsen, who joins the firm as story editor after a five-year stint as senior editor of — you guessed it — Wired. The design firm also nabbed Mary Melton, the former editor in chief of Los Angeles Magazine, who will work as features editor.

Lynnette Galloway, a senior designer from Los Angeles Magazine and Ebony, joins as art director, while Olga Montserrat, a former Wired design director, will grab the same title at GDP.

“From feature stories to podcasts to film and TV, there is a meaningful demand for high-quality, authentic storytelling,” said Dadich. “Our new content division offers world-class journalism talent to help tell compelling, thought-provoking stories in all manner of contexts. Of course, we will be telling our own stories as well.”

“Our content division will leverage deep editorial experience for brands and media companies,” added Godfrey. “The editorial team and the recently established entertainment division will work closely together to create custom content and build storytelling platforms — from long-form television series to bite-size social media snacks.”

Since launch earlier this year, GDP said it has worked with The 9/11 Memorial Museum on to “craft new digital experiences,” The Obama Foundation and Adyen, a payments platform.

