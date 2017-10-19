Selena Gomez, party girl.

That’s the focus of Coach’s new holiday campaign that features the brand ambassador as she heads out for a festive night of celebrating.

Gomez is pictured dressed in a lace dress with a white shearling collar and sitting in the back of a vintage Plymouth Fury as it speeds around the glittering lights of New York. The actress and singer also sports several pieces from the brand’s jewelry collection, including statement rings, leather and tennis bracelets, pendant necklaces and a crystal choker.

There’s the requisite Coach bag — in this case, a Dinky with quilting in a bright pink. The Dinky is Coach’s key bag for holiday and features a crossbody-to-clutch silhouette that was first introduced in 1973. For this holiday, it’s being offered in new colors in a quilted napa leather.

For the actress and singer, the holidays are a big part of her life — and she has her mom to thank for what has become her annual traditions. “My mother always made it a point to have us volunteer and give back even when we didn’t have much,” she told WWD. “The holidays can be very stressful for people so it’s an important time to help out.”

Gomez admitted that thanks to her celebrity — and her association with Coach — people on her gift list can expect some special things. “Working with Stuart [Vevers, Coach’s executive creative director] and the Coach team definitely has some perks including having access to some great gift ideas,” she said. “I do love their sweaters so much, like the Sharky mascot sweater and the Uni sweater, too. They also have #CoachCreate where you can make a completely custom bag.”

And her mom may just get the most special gift of all this year, although Gomez is keeping that under wraps: “As far as my mom, I love to surprise her with something unexpected,” she said.

Gomez’s holiday campaign will run in print and digital outlets globally as well as on Coach’s social media channels, starting next week. It was photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer with makeup by Pat McGrath, hair by Guido Palau and creative direction by Fabien Baron. Meisel also shot the first campaign with Coach for fall.

Last December, Coach forged a wide-ranging partnership with Gomez. In addition to the ad campaigns, she partnered with Vevers on a special accessories capsule that launched in August. In addition, Gomez is partnering with the Coach Foundation in its support of Step Up, a national organization dedicated to the empowerment of teen girls from under-resourced communities.