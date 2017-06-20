Coach has revealed its fall ad campaign that features Selena Gomez, the 24-year-old singer and actress.

Last December, Coach forged a wide-ranging partnership with Gomez. In addition to the fall campaign, it includes a special design project with Coach executive creative director Stuart Vevers later this fall. In addition, Gomez will partner with the Coach Foundation in its support of Step Up, a national organization dedicated to the empowerment of teen girls from under-resourced communities. Gomez wore a Stuart Vevers-designed Coach gown to the Met Ball last month.

In the fall campaign, Gomez portrays a Coach girl who’s about to embark on a road trip. She is seen lounging in the blush-toned leather interior of a 1976 Plymouth Fury, a vintage car. The ads were photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer. Fabien Baron did the creative direction, Pat McGrath did the makeup and Guido Palau styled the hair. Ads will break in July for print and out-of-home.

“Selena is a rebel and a romantic, a dreamer and a doer who boldly charts her own course. To me, she speaks to a generation; she connects,” said Stuart Vevers, creative director of Coach.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be the face of Coach,” said Gomez. “I’ve also loved working with Stuart, I admire his vision and his designs.”

Coinciding with the launch of the fall collection, Coach has created three short films dedicated to the key bags of the season: the Rogue, the Coach Swagger and the Edie. Created by Baron & Baron, each video stars Gomez getting ready in a New York City apartment for a night on the town. They will roll out in July.