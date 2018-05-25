NEW FRONTIERS: Since the beginning of the year, Selfridges began exploring the meaning of modern luxury via a store-wide campaign that included exhibitions, pop-ups and limited-edition capsules created alongside the likes of Michele Lamy and A.F. Vandevorst.

The latest iteration of the project is the publication of Radical Luxury Issue 1, a poster-zine that aims to continue the conversation around the present and future of luxury through editorial images.

The publication, which is made up of 28 double-sided posters packaged together to create a magazine, showcases the retailer’s fall offer through an array of visuals and illustrations: up-and-coming British designer Charles Jeffrey illustrates his vision of Prada’s latest ‘It’ bag for fall, gender-fluid label Art School photographs pieces by Stella McCartney and there are also arty, still-life images of trendy accessories from Boyy bags to glitter clutches by Jimmy Choo.

Quotes from Andy Warhol and Glenn O’Brien are sprinkled throughout the mostly visual issue, as well as interviews with Virgil Abloh, the photographer Norbert Schoerner and Hans-Ulrich Obrist, artistic director at the Serpentine Galleries, who all muse on their interpretation of modern luxury.

A total of 120 creatives and writers contributed to creating the issue.

The launch of the magazine coincides with the unveiling of the third phase of the department store’s accessories hall, which features a new art-filled entrance on Duke Street, a space for the French accessories house Moynat and the first Western outpost of Tokyo’s Aoyama Flower Market.

Earlier this week, Selfridges also scooped the Best Department Store in the World prize, for the fourth time, at the Global Department Store Summit held in London.